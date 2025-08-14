15 famous faces and top celebrities who went to North East universities

A Level Results Day is here and pupils across the country are finding out whether they have secured a place at their first choice university.

The North East is home to the University of Newcastle, Northumbria University and the University of Sunderland, as well as being a short distance away fromTeesside, and many students will be heading to the region to begin their studies in September.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the most famous faces and successful celebrities who studied at a university in our corner of the UK.

Tim Farron Born in Preston, Tim Farron is a former leader of the Liberal Democrats to was awarded a BA in Politics from Newcastle University in 1992.

Jordan North The Burnley-born radio presenter studied Media Production at the University of Sunderland.

Rowan Atkinson Mr Bean, Blackadder, Johnny English, Not the Nine O'Clock News...the list of hit television comedies starring Rowan Atkinson goes on and on. He was born in Consett and received a BSc degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1975 from Newcastle.