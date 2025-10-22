80s icons Hue and Cry and Roachford have announced a co-headline UK tour for 2026.

The series of shows will see the artists head Manchester, London, Cambridge, Brimingham and Gateshead next October.

Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane formed Hue and Cry in 1984 and the duo made a huge impact with the release of their debut album ‘Seduced and Abandoned’ in 1987 which featured their first top ten single ‘Labour of Love’.

The follow up album ‘Remote’ continued the trend and produced the huge hits ‘Looking for Linda’ & ‘Violently’.

Albums like ‘Stars Crash Down’, ‘Showtime’ and ‘Jazz Not Jazz’ ensured Hue and Cry’s continued successful run through the 90’s, whilst their 2005 appearances as finalists on ITV’s primetime show ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’, featuring their version of Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love’, thrust the band firmly back into the limelight.

Hue and Cry have sold more than two million records worldwide, released 15 studio albums and performed alongside some of the greatest artists in music history - appearing with U2, James Brown, Madonna, Al Green and Van Morrison.

The brothers will be honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2025 Scottish Music Awards in recognition of their career spanning across four decades.

On next year’s tour, Pat Kane says: “It’s always the most exciting thing to be playing live with the full Hue And Cry band—we can give all the hits - and audience favourites - the full widescreen treatment.

“It’s also an honour to be playing these gigs with such an icon of the era as Roachford. Come and see us—looking as sharp as you like—and let’s elegantly party together.”

Greg Kane added: “We’re delighted to be taking the full band on the road again following the recent success of our 40th Anniversary tour. The venues included on this run of dates are bigger and some of the best in the country, we cannot wait to play them.”

The artists will be performing in Gateshead on Sunday, October 17 2026 with tickets available through Ticketmaster.