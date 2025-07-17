Alan Shearer makes the BBC rich list - how much does he earn?

The highest paid names at the BBC have been announced, and a North East legend is towards the top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statistics come from the broadcaster’s annual report which sees the best paid presenters and other staff listed across the news, sport and radio areas of the brand.

Releasing the full list earlier this week, the BBC announced Gary Lineker remains the group’s highest paid staff member, although it is expected this will be the final time he makes the list after he stepped down from his Match Of The Day role earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Shearer was paid £440,000 - £444,999 for football punditry on Match of the Day. That's up from £380,000 - £384,999 last year. | Getty Images

Lineker earns around £1.35m per year according to the report keeping, double the annual £515,000 earned by second placed Zoe Ball, who stepped down from her hosting position on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in December.

Newcastle local Alan Shearer takes the third spot, earning an estimated £440,000. This is a rise from last year when he was ranked 8th with an estimated BBC wage of between £380,000 and £384,999.

Shearer’s money comes from his work on Match Of The Day as well as the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup. This year’s stats also take into consideration the Geordie’s work on coverage of the 2024 European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League's all-time top scorer is one of the BBC's most prominent pundits, having covered tournaments since the 2006 World Cup which quickly followed his retirement from the professional game.

The rest of the top ten highest paid BBC staff include Greg James, Nick Robinson, Fiona Bruce, Stephen Nolan, Laura Kuenssberg, Vernon Kay and Juston Webb.