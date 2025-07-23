Andrew Cushin signs huge publishing deal with record label ahead of O2 City Hall show

North East rising star Andrew Cushin has signed a major global publishing deal with an independent record label.

The deal marks a landmark moment in Andrew Cushin’s rise, which has seen him hailed as a major talent by big names such as Noel Gallagher, Sam Fender, Louis Tomlinson and Peter Doherty.

The deal with Notting Hill Music - a powerhouse independent publisher with a storied history - will see the company administer Andrew Cushin’s existing catalogue while supporting his future releases and international expansion.

The singer-songwriter has experienced a huge couple of years. In 2023 he released his debut album Waiting For The Rain before his second full length release, Love Is For Everyone, was released in May this year.

Speaking about the new deal, Cushin said: "Signing a publishing deal with Notting Hill Music is a real opportunity for me and my team to develop me as an artist as they really believe in me and my music .

“For me partnering with an organisation who are focused on long-term growth, and have a belief in my music is most important. After years of playing up and down the UK as an independent artist, this partnership is going to open doors globally.

“Both me and Notting Hill Music are looking forward to the future and what it holds.”

John Saunderson, Head of Creative at Notting Hill Music, added: Andrew Cushin is one of the most exciting voices in British music. His songwriting is honest, full of heart and resonates with his audience at every level, the kind that connects instantly. It also helps to have a great manager like Leigh Macfarlane.

“We're very proud to welcome both to the Notting Hill Music family and look forward to being part of what's going to be a remarkable journey".

The deal comes as Cushin prepares for some of his biggest shows to date. This summer will see him perform on the lineup of Come Together Festival on Newcastle’s Town Moor.

His plans for 2025 continue with a major UK and European headline tour in October, which closes with another major hometown show at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall. He will then embark upon a North American headline tour in November.