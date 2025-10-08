Busted vs McFly at Utilita Arena Newcastle: Dates, times, ticket information, parking and more
The two groups were in control of the UK charts across much of the 2000s and they are now heading across the UK in a head-to-head format tour.
This week will see the Busted vs McFly tour heading to Newcastle, and this is everything you need to know.
When are Busted and McFly in Newcastle?
The groups are playing three shows at the Utilita Arena. These will take place on Friday, October 10, Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12.
What are the door and set times for Busted and McFly in Newcastle?
The venue’s website shows each of the three nights will get underway at 8pm after doors open at 6:30pm.
Is there a support act for the Busted and McFly tour?
There has been no opening act announced as part of the tour.
Are tickets still available for Busted and McFly in Newcastle?
Some tickets remain available across the three dates.
The first night still has a very small number of tickets available. These are mainly resale tickets across small groups in the arena while more general sale tickets are available across the venue for the second and third nights.
These can be found through the Utilita Arena’s website.
Newcastle Utilita Arena parking
There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.
If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.
The usual fee for events is £8.
What are the setlists for the 2025 Busted and McFly tour?
Based on shows both bands have played so far this year, fans can expect something similar to the following:
McFly setlist
Where Did All The Guitars Go
Land Of The Bees
That Girl
One For The Radio
I Wanna Hold You
Obviously
I’ll Be OK
Transylvania
Happiness
Room On The Third Floor
All About You
Shine A Light
Red
Forever’s Not Enough
Honey I’m Home
Five Colours In Her Hair
Busted setlist
Crashed The Wedding
Air Hostess
Meet You There
Loser Kid
You Said No
Everything I Knew
Sleeping With The Light On
Falling For You
Reunion
What I Go To School For
Who’s David
Thunderbirds Are Go
She Wants To Be Me
3am
Year 3000