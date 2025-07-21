Cheryl "heartbroken" over Liam Payne's final TV appearance

Cheryl has reportedly been left ‘heartbroken’ following their airing of Liam Payne’s final TV appearance.

The former One Direction star died in October 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina and his final TV appearances are now being streamed on Netflix.

Filmed over the summer of 2024, Building The Band is a reality TV show following a group of up and coming singers’ hope to form a new pop band.

Cheryl could be set to return to our TV screens. | Getty Images

Payne is one of four judges for the show alongside Kelly Rowland, AJ mcLean and Nicole Scherzinger.

Cheryl, who was Liam Payne’s partner from 2016 until 2018, is thought to be heartbroken according to reports from OK Magazine.

The paid publicly announced their relationship in 2016 and welcomed their son, Bear, into the world a year later.

Following Payne’s death, Ceryl released a statement saying: As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone we lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

The new show, which started streaming on Wednesday, July 9, sees 50 artists from six groups work through a selection process with these groups then battling it out for a $500,000 prize.