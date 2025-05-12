Sam Gowland. (Pic credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

A former Geordie Shore and Love Island star is claiming he faces a hearing to see if he is able to travel into the UK after years in Dubai.

The latest in a series of videos about the situation was posted to Sam Gowland’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 12 with the reality TV star claiming he faces a hearing to see if he can return to the UK.

Teesside-born Gowland has been documenting his struggles on social media, initially claiming he wanted to return to the UK after missing moments with his family after living in Dubai for six years. He claimed he missed home comforts, including families making pancakes together on pancake day.

His next post, which came in mid-March, was filmed by Gowland on his flight back to the UK before another seven days later, which the star claims to have been filmed in a waiting room at an unnamed UK airport.

Another two weeks later he posted again, saying: “I am officially not allowed back in England ever again all because of the ‘nasty comments’ I said about it online.

“They kept me in there for three days. My passport, I needed to relinquish and it’s been taken off me. I’m never allowed to return to England again.”

Another video - the penultimate of the series so far - was posted another week later with Gowland saying: “I can’t believe this, I don’t even know where to start. I got banned from enterign England ever again last week for slagging it off and to make matetrs worse I’ve just recieved a letter through the post saying I’ve feen fined £10,000 for slagging England off online.

“I won’t be silenced and I won’t be paying the fine, so let’s see what happens” he added.

In the most recent clip from Gowland he says: “I’ve now got a hearing at 9am tomorrow in London, England... To see if I’m allowed back in.

“I’m just about to go to the airport to board the flight. If I’m allowed back in I’ve been told I’ll be facing a huge fine.

He then encourages his followers to keep an eye on his Instagram story for updates. At the time of writing the story thread has a link to an e-commerce course Gowland is running as well as a clip from the 29 year old going to the barbers.

Gowland’s follwers were not overly receptive to the video, with one comment reading: “Give the ragebait a rest” and anothers labelling the tale as “boring” and “clickbait”.

Gowland, who made his name on Love Island in 2017 before joining the cast of Geordie Shore in 2018. He is now a property developer living in Dubai, where he claims to want to return home from.

