Fred Again will be performing in Newcastle this week as part of a surprise set, and this is everything you need to know.

The world renowned producer and DJ is heading to the North East this week to support fellow artist Sammy Virji on hsi return to the region.

Virji is in the North East as part of the album rollout for his new album Same Day Cleaning, which was released last week.

Fred Again..'s performances at other major festivals have proven he's a star in the making - and he’ll be in the North East this week. | ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

The DJ, who is originally from London, made his name as a DJ in Newcastle and is returning to the city to perform at the iconic World Headquarters, where he performed as a past on his growth to a huge name in the scene.

The pop-up show, which was announced on Wednesday, will see Fred Again perform on the same night, with the show taking place this Thursday, September 25.

Taking to social media to confirm the show, Fred Again - real name Frederick John Philip Gibson - said: “Newcastle! Thursday! Sammy was a resident there when he lived in Newcastle so it’s only appropriate to come back here for his album release!”

Tickets sold out in minutes, with only those who have a previous booking history with the venue able to get access.

Following the announcement, World Headquarters took to social media to say: “Big love to everyone supporting World HQ and grassroots clubbing across the wider North East.

“Shows like this don’t come around too often and we’re really excited to host Fred, Sammy & their teams on Thursday. Tickets sold out the fastest of any show in the club’s history - understandably.