Geordie Shore star helps to open new North East tanning salon
Sunderland-born Charlotte Crosby has been helping a new County Durham tanning salon open its doors.
Glow Tanning, which can be found in Spennymoor, welcomed the TV star to their salon over the weekend.
The business opened its doors on Saturday, August 23.
Taking to social media as part of the opening day content activities, the salon posted a video of Crosby welcoming a customer onto the site as well as an image behind the counter of the business.