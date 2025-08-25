Geordie Shore star helps to open new North East tanning salon

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:12 BST
A Geordie Shore star has helped to open a new tanning salon.

Sunderland-born Charlotte Crosby has been helping a new County Durham tanning salon open its doors.

Glow Tanning, which can be found in Spennymoor, welcomed the TV star to their salon over the weekend.

placeholder image
Richard Lee/PinPep

The business opened its doors on Saturday, August 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

Taking to social media as part of the opening day content activities, the salon posted a video of Crosby welcoming a customer onto the site as well as an image behind the counter of the business.

Related topics:North EastCharlotte CrosbySunderlandCounty Durham
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice