Geordie Shore stars hit back after claims of fallout between duo

Two Geordie Shore stars have claimed reports of a disagreement between the two are fabricated.

Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei took to social media to dismiss reports the two had been arguing which resulted in the latter cast member leaving Geordie Shore.

The initial story claimed Holly Hagan ‘threw shade’ at Kasaei in a TikTok video posted by Hagan where she speaks about still being on the show.

“If you were given the opportunity to go on holiday with your friends for free, to take a little break out of your normal life of being a mother,” she explained, “Just to go and have some fun and be paid for it, you're telling me you wouldn't do it? You're lying.”

“You always get people who say, ‘oh my God, you're so much better than that show you should just leave,’ and people do hold the people who've left or haven't come back in a bit of a higher regard.”

However, the duo have confirmed any disagreement was non existent in a recent TikTok video which used a screenshot from the story’s headline with the TV duo both lip syncing to a soundclip saying” that was rude” alongside the caption: “When the press try to cause drama with your besties.”

Season 26 of the hit show has started filming with Hagan included in the cast.

