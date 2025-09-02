I cried when I visited my IVF eggs says North East TV star Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison has opened up on the emotional experience of going to see her embryos as part of an ongoing journey to have children.

The Newcastle-born TV and radio star spoke candidly on her podcast, which relaunched earlier this year, about the latest step of her journey whic started back in 2023.

Two years ago Pattison announced she had frozen her eggs, explaining the decision as one she “didn't take lightly and one that a lot of people didn't understand.”

Vicky Pattison has spoken candidly about her experience of freezing her eggs. | Jordan Peck/Getty Images

One year after the announcement she added: “There is so much pressure on women to have everything figured out all the time and it's just impossible to do it all.

“We're doing so much more with our lives now- we're smashing our careers, we're seeing the world and we're falling in love later!

“These things are amazing and should be celebrated.. we shouldn't feel ashamed of our decisions and for having things we want to achieve before our minds turn to motherhood!”

The latest step on her journey has seen Pattison emotional as she visited her embryos, saying on the latest edition of her podcast was an experience where she “didn’t expect to feel anything”.

“I found out about the quality of my eggs and the chance of me getting pregnant, which is about 50%” she added.

She referenced three of her embryos on the podcast, two which have a higher chance of a successful implantation and another with a smaller chance.

“I just love him so much already. Because he’s a little underdog and smaller than the others, I just love him!” she said, tearing up.

“I got a visceral reaction” added the star.