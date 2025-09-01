Ibiza Final Boss teases release of song with fellow influencer

The viral Ibiza Final Boss has teased a plan to release a song with another online personality.

The Ibiza Final Boss, also known as Jack Kay, went viral last month after an initial video starring the clubber was posted to the TikTok account of mens fashion shop Zero Six West in Ibiza, who also sell club tickets for events across the party island.

It showed who we now know as the Ibiza Final Boss, real name Jack Kay, dancing in a thick gold chain and vest top with a bag strap across his shoulder with a distinguishable haircut.

The clip now has over 27 million views on TikTok alone. The caption reads: “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz weve got 2 free guestlists with his name on it!”

Kay has since been confirmed to be a Newcastle local and has used his fame to become a regular face to anyone who spends time on social media over the last couple of weeks.

Over the weekend he teased a song he has recorded alongside another face who has picked up online traction this year.

The track is thought to be a collaboration between Kay and ‘Vuncle205’, an American internet personality who has gained popularity by throwing himself into UK culture, describing himself as an “American charva”. His videos include the Ohio native wearing Air Max 95 trainers and Stone Island jackets listening to UK dance music.

He recently travelled to the UK to attend Creamfields festival, documenting his time in the UK on his social media pages. His travels also included trips to Wetherspoons, Greggs, Toby Carvery and PureGym.

The two met at Creamfields and have since collaborated on a post teasing a song which sees the two trade lines over a dance club beat. The video was posted with the simple caption “#rap #teaser”.

It is not yet known if the full release will see the light of day.