The wait is over - Celebrity Big Brother is back.

The hugely popular reality TV show sees famous faces from across the UK head into the Big Brother House with a familiar face from South Tyneside’s political history set to take part.

Some of you may remember Michael Fabricant for his other TV appearances, while others will know him best from his time as an MP for Lichfield in Staffordshire.

Michael Fabricant has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house | ITV

Before this, however, he was the Conservative candidate in South Shields at the 1987 General Election. He lost the seat to David Clark, who was the town’s MP from 1979 until 2001.

When asked what he will miss about being cut off from the rest of the world ahead of the show, Fabricant said: “Probably the news. I’d like to know if we are at war with some country or not! I'll certainly miss not being in contact with people or posting pictures of my legs on Instagram.”

Talking about his hopes and excitement for heading into the house, he added: “Meeting interesting people and having good conversations. Having some fun and to find out what it’s like being trapped with people I don’t know!”

The 74 year old will be the youngest person in the Big Brother House on the show’s first day, two years older than American actor and former professional boxer Micky Rourke.

“It’s difficult to say” added Fabricant when asked about how he’ll get on with the other housemates. “If they're bright, amusing, interesting it'll be great. I’m a light sleeper so if they have some funny nighttime habits, that could be a problem. So no snorers, please. I think boredom is my biggest fear - not having enough stimulation.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

