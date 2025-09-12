Jade’s debut album as a solo artist is now out, and fans are already lapping it up.

Announced back in May, the first full lenth release as a solo artist from the former LIttle Mix star dropped on Friday.

The South Shields-born singer celebrated the show with a surprise show at the Angel of the North last night, and now fans across the world are able to enjoy the record.

Jade Thirlwall performs on stage at the Brit Awards earlier this year. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Releasing her debut album has been a long time coming for Jade following the announcement Little Mix would be going on hiatus in May 2022.

A series of singles followed from Jade, starting in July 2024 with Angel Of My Dreams, which also kicks off the album as the first track.

The full release has already been given almost unanimou praise from reviewers and fans alike. NME released a four star review this week - a grade also awarded by The Guardian and The Independent.

Across social media fans have also been praising the album, with one Instagram user commenting: “10/10 no notes.Silent disco gives me chills.”

Another added “so incredibly proud of you!! a literal masterpiece” while a third commented: “Girllll, FIRST of all: congrats! You did it! Secondly: this is how you make your debut!”

These were all comments to Jade’s post proclaiming the release of the album.

Fans will be able to hear the songs in person when Jade heads out on her first UK tour next month, which kicks off in Ireland on Wednesday, October 8.

The date includes two Newcastle dates, one at O2 City Hall on Saturday, October 18 with another on Thursday, October 23 at NX.

Jade and her fans ans will need to wait until Friday, September 18 to see how the album performed in the album charts.