Jade shares gift from Sugababes as group praise Brit Awards performance
The South Shields born star kicked off the month with a fantastic showing at he Brit Awards with one of the performances of the night with her debut single Angel Of My Dreams, which was released last year.
She would also win the fan voted award for Best Pop Act on the same night at the O2 Arena in London.
Since then, she has gone on to release another single as preparation within her fanbase for an album announcement reaches fever point.
With anticipation continuing to rise, the star has teased additional work on her social media platforms - andhas also posted an image of a momento awarded to her.
00s pop music icons The Sugababes took to the Brit Awards stage to award Jade her trophy for the Best Pop Act award, vited for by music fans across the UK.
She has recently taken to social media to show off a gift from the girl group’s gift to her. On an Instagram story on Sunday, March 23 Jade posted an image of the card which named Jade as the winner. The caption read “Sugababes sent me my Brits winning card, TYSM (thank you so much).”
The image show the winning card and a message from the group, reading: “Dear Jade, it was an honour to present you with your Brit Award. We’re still fangirling over your performance!”
Jade is expected to release an album soon, although a date is yet to be announced. She currently has three non-promotional singles to her name, Angel of My Dreams, Fantasy and FUFN (F*** You For Now), with the latter being released following the Brit Awards.
