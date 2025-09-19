Little Mix star set to feature in girlgroup nostalgia documentary

A North East-born member of Little Mix is set to be part of a new BBC Documentary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of the BBC’s Boybands Forever last year Girlbands Forever has been announced.

The show will be a new series for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from award-winning Mindhouse Productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perrie Edwards is set to be part of a new BBC Documentary. | Getty Images for Bauer

This new series will explore the inside story of girlband fever throughout the 90s and beyond and is set to air later this year through a series of interviews and archive video.

Girlbands Forever will feature in depth interviews with members of All Saints, Atomic Kitten, Eternal, Little Mix, Mis-Teeq and Sugababes. This will include words from Perrie Edwards, who was part of Little Mix throughout the group’s success.

She is set to release her debut solo album later this year.

No release date has been announced for the show, although it is expected to hit screens later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Theroux, Executive Producer for Mindhouse, says: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of making this wonderful series. I well remember when the Spice Girls, Eternal and All Saints burst on the scene in the 90s.

“It was a special time in pop music and British culture generally. Then in their wake came a parade of girl bands, made up of girls who were all in different ways beautiful, talented and often very funny.

“Going back and rediscovering all that music and those videos and the interviews they did has been an absolute pleasure.”