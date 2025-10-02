Lola Young: Pop star cancels North East date after collapsing on stage

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:01 BST
A huge British popstar has cancelled a show in Newcastel after she collapsed on stage in the USA.

Lola Young, who is currently promoting her third studio album ‘I'm Only F**king Myself’ was seen to fall on stage during a show in New York earlier this week and has since cancelled of her upcoming dates.

This includes a show in Newcastle.

Lola Young has cancelled all of her upcoming appearances, including a night in Newcastle.placeholder image
Lola Young has cancelled all of her upcoming appearances, including a night in Newcastle. | Getty Images for MTV

Young was expected to perform at Boiler Shop in the city centre on Monday, October 13 as part of a series of album release shows. This night, as well as all her other upcoming sets, are no longer happening.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday, the 24-year-old singer said she was "going away for a while" and apologised to fans who had bought tickets for her tour.

The full statement says: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the forseeable future.

“Thank you for all the love and support. I’m sorry to everyone let down who has bought a ticket to see me. It hurts more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.

“I really hope you give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.

“Love you all, Lola x”

