Married At First Sight UK: Second North East-born participant starts journey on show
Steven Springett, who now lives in Essex, made his debut appearance on the show this week as the newest season of the show affectionately known as MAFS gets underway.
This is the tenth series of the UK edition of the show, which also has variations in other nations including Australia.
The cast already included one North East-born participant, Maeve from Newcastle, and now another has explained his links to the region.
Steven Springett’s initial episode aired earlier this week, with the former footballer matching up with his new wife.
“Despite the accent, I’m not actually an Essex boy” he explains on episode two of the show.
“I’ll always be a Geordie boy at heart. I’m Newcastle through and through.”
He now works full-time in Investment Banking after previously balancing his role with playing at the non league level.
“Football was everything. I wanted to get to the highest level but by football career came to an end when I was attacked outside a nightclub by nine guys” he explains.
“I had shattered nose which was reconstructed.
“It destroyed my confidence and made me step away from the professional game.”
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the region’s biggest news and sport headlines
Springett played at the fifth level of English football for Ebbsfleet United but has since made appearances for East Grinsted Town, Epsom and Ewell and Cray Valley.
The show will follow the 34-year-old father of two and his new relationship with bride Neelima over the coming weeks.