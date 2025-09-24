Married At First Sight UK: Second North East-born participant starts journey on show

Another North East-born participant has been unveiled as part of the Married At First Sight UK cast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Springett, who now lives in Essex, made his debut appearance on the show this week as the newest season of the show affectionately known as MAFS gets underway.

This is the tenth series of the UK edition of the show, which also has variations in other nations including Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Married at First Sight 2025 groom Steven. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The cast already included one North East-born participant, Maeve from Newcastle, and now another has explained his links to the region.

Steven Springett’s initial episode aired earlier this week, with the former footballer matching up with his new wife.

“Despite the accent, I’m not actually an Essex boy” he explains on episode two of the show.

“I’ll always be a Geordie boy at heart. I’m Newcastle through and through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now works full-time in Investment Banking after previously balancing his role with playing at the non league level.

“Football was everything. I wanted to get to the highest level but by football career came to an end when I was attacked outside a nightclub by nine guys” he explains.

“I had shattered nose which was reconstructed.

“It destroyed my confidence and made me step away from the professional game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springett played at the fifth level of English football for Ebbsfleet United but has since made appearances for East Grinsted Town, Epsom and Ewell and Cray Valley.

The show will follow the 34-year-old father of two and his new relationship with bride Neelima over the coming weeks.

Episodes will be available to watch on E4 and the Channel 4 website.