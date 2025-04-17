Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The film’s newest trailer has got fans of the post-apocalyptic series very excited - and some have spotted a key local touch.

It has now been 18 years since 28 Weeks Later, the follow up to the hugely successful 28 Days Later was released and on Thursday morning a new trailer for the third film in the showed a major North East link to the series.

Directed by Danny Boyle and set to be released on Friday, June 20, the film’s first trailer was put to the public back in December and now fans have had the chance to see the second trailer as part of the film’s rollout.

28 Years Later premieres in cinemas on June 20, 2025. | Sony Pictures

The second edition of the series continued from the first with a virus taking over the mainland UK before the final scenes showed a spread into Europe thanks to a scene in Paris.

The newest film, however, seems to be predominantly set in the North East with stunning drone shots sweeping across Holy Island in Northumberland.

A group of survivors seem to have set up an outpost on the island, separated from the mainland by the causeway which links the site from the fields of Northumberland in real life.

The island is heavily fortified in the film for safety before two civilians leave the gates and head across the causeway.

It has already been confirmed filming began in May 2024 in Northumberland, although the film has used areas across the north of the UK including Newcastle as well as Hexham, Billingham, Kielder Forest and Rothbury in Northumberland. Filming has also been spotted in County Durham and Yorkshire towns and cities including Bradford.

Some filming also took place in Cheddar Gorge in Somerset.

The film stars Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as two residents of the island decades after the initial outbreak of the virus.

