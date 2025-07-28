Jade has revealed her history of stage fright in a heartwarming social media post following a Gateshead performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Tyneside-born former Little Mix star kicked off the BBC Proms season at the Glasshouse on the banks of the Tyne over the weekend in a performance which also marked her first solo set in the North East.

In addition to material from her solo releases so far, the singer-songwriter also performed Little Mix songs in addition to covers from Madonna North Tyneside’s very own Sam Fender, backed by a full orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade has opened up about her history of stage fright following a performance in Gateshead. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Following the performance which left fans amazed, Jade took to social media to speak about her history of stage fright and the heightened feeling of it knowing the performance was a one-off.

Posting to her stories on Instagram, she said: “Thinking about how far I’ve come and that it’s cool to say how proud you are of yourself. I have terrible stage nerves before every show - ever since I was a little girl, and over the years that woudl get the better of me, be it running off stage crying to freezing or my voice going.

“I’ve tried hypnotherapy, other therapies and have my little coping mechanisms.

“This show was a new challenge, and I always get in my own head about how big a deal it is, how everyone is relying on me to do a good jon alongside the pressure of people watching and judging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before the show I hid in the bathroom as I usually do - sometimes in this undustry the loos are the only place of peace!

“I gave myself a pep talk in the mirror, telling myself I deserve to be doing what I’ve worked for and my younger self is in owe we’ve got here.

“My little niece was with us, she loves performing and it was important for me to show her that even when we’re nervous, we can push through it and get the absolute joy!

“I still beat myself up or come off stage knowing I can always give a better vocal if I weren’t so nervous - but I’m immensely proud that whenever my flight or fight kicks in I manage to overcome that inner saboteur and imposter syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gag is I show up for myself every time and become what I was born to be. So best believe I’ll give myself those flowers.

“Nothing comes close to the high I feel on stage. It’s a homecoming every time. I hope this might help anyone who needs to hear it. Be your biggest champion.”

One fan on social media said her “vocals are beautiful” while listening. Another added: “Jade Thrilwall is outstanding. That BBC Proms performance was beautiful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show comes as part of Jade’s album rollout for her debut release as a solo artist. Her debut album ‘That’s Showbiz, Baby’ will be released on Friday, September 12 with two Newcastle shows following in October.

The full set is available to listen to through BBC Sounds.