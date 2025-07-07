Online clip shows Newcastle United midfielder take wicket for local cricket team
Sean Longstaff, who was born in North Tyneside, appeared for Tynemouth Cricket Club over the weekend with a clip of the footballer being shared widely on social media.
The video shows Longstaff offering his skills to the local side ‘s first XI team.
Used as a fast bowler, the 27 year old who came through Newcastle United’s youth system, was filmed taking a wicket in his side’s win over Felling Cricket Club.
The online scorecard from the match shows Longstaff recorded 17 runs and took one wicket.
The clip was met with plenty of praise from football and cricket fans alike, with one social media user saying: “Worthy of an England call up.”
Another added: “Fine bowling action that. Decent bit of pace too.”
Others were calling for him to join the England team quickly following the national team’s loss to India in the second test between the two nations.
The clip offered a bit of a throwback to the days when many football clubs were set up by existing cricket clubs. Footballers continued to play cricket over the summer months throughout the first half of thr 20th century.
