Paul Weller announced as first headliner of North East music festival

Newcastle’s In The Park festival has announced its first 2026 headliner.

World renowned for his live shows and lyrical ability, the former Jam frontman will perform at Exhibition Park in Newcastle on Friday, July 10.

His body of work takes in an astonishing 28 studio albums and has earned him multiple Brit Awards, Ivor Novellos and eight Number One records.

Paul Weller. Photo by Dean Chalkley.

In The Park festival brings some of the biggest names in the world of music to parks in Newcastle and Liverpool, with Exhibition Park hosting the Tyneside events.

Last year’s shows included a headline set from Fontaines DC, who performed to a sellout crowd in July 2025.

More acts are yet to be announced for both the same day and elsewhere throughout the weekend.

Tickets will be available on pre-sale at 10am on Thursday, October 30 with general sale available from 10am the following day.

These will be available through the event’s website.

