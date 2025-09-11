Perrie Edwards announces plans for North East event as album release date approaches

South Shields-born singer Perrie Edwards has announced plans in the North East as part of her album rollout.

The star, who found fame as part of Little Mix alongside fellow South Shields local Jade, announced her solo album will be released later this year.

This will be the singer’s first full length release under her own name.

Former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards will be meeting fans in the North East. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Self titled ‘Perrie’, the album will be released on Friday, September 26.

As part of the promotional rollout for the album, Perrie has announced a series of album signing events with high street retailer HMV.

These dates will run throughout the days following the album release, culminating in a signing at HMV’s Newacastle branch in Eldon Square on Wednesday October 1.

Guarenteed access can be confirmed by pre ordering the album while stocks last.

This summer has already been a huge one for the star. After performing alongside Robbie Williams at Come Together Festival in Newcastle in August, she released her first single since late 2024, ‘If He Wanted To He Would’.

She kicked off September with the announcement she was expecting a child with her footballer partner Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.