Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall came to Bury yesterday to celebrate the release of her new album ‘That’s Showbiz Baby!’

About 150 fans queued outside the vinyl store Wax and Beans in Bury to see the pop star and get a chance to have their albums signed.

Jade rose to fame by being a member of the girl group Little Mix who won the X Factor back in 2011.

Jade Thirwall goes to Bury vinyl store for album signing | Google/Getty Images

Jade announced her brand new album ‘That’s Showbiz Baby!’ on Friday the 12th of September and it has since received praise from music critics and fans worldwide. Additionally, Jade's debut album is currently sat at number two on the charts.

Jade has also visited other cities as part of her new album announcement including London, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle.

On Instagram, she wrote: "I honestly can’t think of a better way to celebrate than running around the country to see you all. I'll be doing a series of signings and some special little shows for you. It's gonna be so magical, I can't wait!!"

Independent vinyl and coffee shop Wax and Beans said: “Thanks to the 100s of Jade fans who came to todays signing. It was one of our fastest selling events ever. We loved it that loads of folk brought their doggo's too. The team left us a handful of signed CDs, grab them over on our website x”

Adding: “Thanks of course to Jade, Sony, and all of the travelling party.”

Jade will be back in Manchester on October 12th when she will perform at the O2 Victoria warehouse as part of her tour.