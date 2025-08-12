Richard Ashcroft announces North East date following Oasis support slot

Richard Ashcroft has announced a Newcastle date following the success of his time supporting Oasis this summer.

The former Verve frontman announced an additional three dates to his UK tour this week.

On Monday evening it was announced the star would add shows in Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle to the five pre-existing shows.

Richard Ashcroft has announced a new show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena in light of supporting Oasis. | National World

The Newcastle date will fall on bank holiday Monday on Monday, April 6 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

This will be Ashcroft’s first North East date since he headlines Hardwick Festival in County Durham last summer.

The star is well known for his time with The Verve, although he also has a comprahensive catalouge of solo work.

Tickets for the additional dates, including the Newcastle show, will go on sale on Friday, August 15 at 9:30am.

An additional option will come from a pre-sale. This early access will be made available to fans who have pre ordered his new album, ‘Lovin You’.

The new album will be Ashcroft’s first full length studio album full of original materian since 2018’s Natural Rebel. He also released Acoustic Hymns in 2021. This consisted of reworked versions his his and The Verve’s greatest hits including songs from their iconic 1997 album Urban Hymns.