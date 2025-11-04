Sam Fender’s third album People Watching has been nominated for another national award following his Mercury Prize success.

Fender won the Mercury Prize in October, beating the likes of Pulp and Wolf Alice to claim the award, which is given to the best album of the previous 12 months.

It marked a hometown win for the North East star, who picked up the award at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena - but now there is a chance for more silverware.

Sam Fender’s third album People Watching has been nominated for another national award. | Getty Images for Coachella

Music publication Rolling Stone announced the nominations for their end-of-year awards on the evening of Monday, November 3 with Fender up for The Album Award.

The North Shields-born singer-songwriter will face off against fellow Mercury nominees Pulp, Wolf Alice and FKA Twigs with their most recent albums alongside Little Simz’s Lotus and From The Pyre by The Last Dinner Party.

People Watching has been yet another huge success for Sam Fender. Released back in February 2025, the album hit the number one spot straight away after its release.

It also earned Fender the biggest opening week of his career, moving 107,100 chart units in its first week of release.

The Rolling Stone Awrads will take place at The Roundhouse in London on Thursday, November 20.