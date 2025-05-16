Sam Fender officially Freeman of the Borough of North Tyneside

Getty Images for Coachella

Council members have voted to give North Tyneside Council’s highest honour to three-time Brit Award winner and local musical sensation Sam Fender.

Councillors across the political spectrum voted unanimously tonight to confer the Freedom of the Borough of North Tyneside to the North Shields born international music star Sam Fender. The singer-songwriter was nominated back in January by Tory councillors who praised Fender’s music and philanthropy.

The nomination read: “Sam Fender is more than just a musician – he is a cultural ambassador for North Tyneside. His music has helped define the borough’s modern identity, and his influence has been a driving force behind the growing recognition of North Shields as a creative hub.

“His ongoing commitment to the area, through advocacy, philanthropy, and inspiration, makes him an outstanding candidate for the Freedom of the Borough.”

The newly elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Karen Clark said: “Sam Fender is highly worthy of the honour. He is a positive role model for the children and young people of our borough.”

Mayor Clark continued: “He is a strong and powerful advocate for North Shields and North Tyneside.”

Conservative opposition leader, coun Liam Bones added: “What makes Sam Fender special is not just his talent, though that’s clear for all to see, it’s his loyalty to his home town. He has never distanced himself from his roots, instead he has lifted North Shields up with him.

Coun Bones went on to dub Fender “a proper 21st century Geordie Icon”.

According to Fender’s website, the UK leg of his People Watching album tour kicks off in Liverpool on May 24 at Sefton Park. The album has also cemented another place in the UK’s musical history as only one of nine albums to sell 100,000 copies in their opening week.

Other Freemen of the Borough include musician Sting, also known as Gordon Sumner, who finally collected his honour in 2023, 13 years after he was first awarded it due to his touring schedule. Sting’s passion for music emerged in his teenage years, practicing his craft at the Buddle Arts Centre.

According to the council, Sam Fender is the youngest person to have been given the honour, beating Alan Shearer who was 34 when he was handed the civic award.

