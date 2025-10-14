Sam Fender one of bookies' favourites to headline next Glastonbury Festival
October usually marks the time of year when Glastonbury chat ramps up for music fans across the UK. The first ticket sales and occasional big names are announced at this time of year.
However, in 2026 the event will not be taking place.
Every few years the festival organisers take a year off to allow the ground to recover and build back bigger and better than ever, but rumours for 2027 are already underway.
This year’s festival saw The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo close the iconic Pyramid Stage and a North East local is one fot he favourites to headline the next edition of the Somerset event.
The entertainment experts at OLBG have shared early Glastonbury festival 2027 headliner predictions, with Sam Fender and Harry Styles tied as the joint favourites at odds of 2/1.
Fender last played the festival back in 2022, fresh from the release of his second studio album Seventeen Going Under. He performed a stunning set on the Pyramid Stage in the sub-headliner slot before Billie Eilish closed the Friday.
The other listed odds are as follows:
Ed Sheeran - 3/1
Taylor Swift - 3/1
Eminem - 4/1
Rihanna - 4/1
Oasis - 4/1
Arctic Monkeys - 5/1