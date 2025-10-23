Sam Fender sees huge sales increase after Mercury Prize victory

The record labels association the BPI, which organises the Mercury Prize, has said Sam Fender’s albu, sales have skyrocketed following his award success.

The Awards Show on 16th October saw nine of the shortlisted artists perform at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena before Fender was announced as the winner.

According to BPI analysis of Official Charts Company data, People Watching has enjoyed a 159% increase in chart sales since last week’s announcement.

Sam Fender was named the winner of the 2025 Mercury prize. | John Marshall - JM Enternational

The album is at number 17 in Tuesday’s midweek Official Albums Chart, up from 75 the previous chart week.

The title track from the album is also currently back in Tuesday’s midweek Official Singles Chart top 75, at number 58, and Sam’s debut and sophomore albums, Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under, have also risen up the midweek Official Albums Chart - Hypersonic Missiles with a 29% increase and Seventeen Going Under 26%.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of the BPI, home to the Mercury Prize, said: “The City of Newcastle and its people really took the Mercury Prize and all the featured artists to their hearts to help make this year’s event as truly special as we all hoped it would be, and more.

“Our profound thanks to them and our congratulations also to Sam Fender and to all the artists for their brilliant Albums of the Year and their memorable performances – it’s wonderful that they are already benefitting from the ‘Mercury Effect’ through all the media coverage and far-reaching engagement across social channels.

“We hope they can continue to build on the unique platform the Prize provides as they build their fanbases and connect with a wider audience.”