Srah Millican’s US tour has been impacted by the protests and rallies across the country.

Communities across the nation have taken to the streets to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) programmes across the USA.

Futher ‘no kings’ protests have also taken place across the country to fight against President Donald Trump’s actions in his role.

Within the ongoing issues, South Tyneside-born Sarah Millican has been touring across the country as part of the US leg of her Late Bloomer tour, which has already been performed across the UK.

The star has been touring along the east coast of the nation over the last few days, including Washington DC. The capital city show on Friday coincided with preperation US military's largest parade in decades, celebrating the army’s 250th anniversary which was organised by President Trump on Saturday.

Before the show, Millican took to social media, saying: “Some info re tonight’s show. Tonight’s show at DAR Constitution Hall is going ahead as planned.

“The team in DC is in contact with local authorities and can confirm that the venue is accessible. We are aware that there are road closures and possibly security check points that may affect your trip to the venue. Utilising public transit is strongly encouraged.”

However, some fans were unable to attend due to the ongoing situation in the capital. Following the show the comedian added: “For anyone who booked tickets via Ticketmaster for the Washington DC show on Friday night - if you were unable to attend due to the road closures and travel issues, and you have not already emailed [email protected], please do so by Tuesday with your booking details and we will try and make sure your tickets are refunded.”

Despite the action across the country, Millican is yet to cancel any shows.

