Stars from across the country gather for In The Style founder's baby gender reveal party
Adam Frisby, who founded Manchester-based In The Style from his bedroom in 2013, welcomed famous friends from across the country for a gender reveal party ahead of the surrogate birth of his child with partner Jamie Corbett.
Celebrities from across the UK were in attendance in a who’s who crowd of UK influencers.
Posting images of the party to social media, Frisby said: “Wow! Still feels a dream!
“Genuinely the happiest day of our lives so far. I honestly don’t know how anything in life could ever top that moment (other than the day our baby girl arrives).
“It was pure magic - the love, the energy, the emotion - what an unforgettable day.These photos are some of my absolute favourites ever, ones we’ll look back on for the rest of our lives.
“To know that our baby girl is already surrounded by so much love from friends, family and all of you… it’s the most incredible feeling.”
Images included shots of North East locals Holly Hagan and Charlotte Crosby, who kicked off their careers in the spotlight on Geodie Shore and Charlotte Dawson, doughter of Lancashire performer Les Dawson, who commented: “Best moment EVER”, referencing the second the couple found out they would be having a girl.
Charlotte Crosby also wished her friends well, adding: “No words! Team girl all the way!”
Frisby founded In The Style, but announced his departure from the brand in the second half of 2024.