He put on a royally good performance on Britain’s Got Talent and now Freddie Mercury mega fan Mickey Callisto has been credited with getting a Queen single back in the charts.

Mickey, 28, from Town End Farm, earned a resounding yes from all four judges on the nation’s biggest talent show after performing Who Wants to Live Forever.

Originally released in 1986 as a soundtrack to Highlander, the power ballad wasn’t one of the band’s biggest hits, peaking at No 24 at the time.

But it’s recently reentered two download charts, with Forbes magazine crediting Mickey for its reemergence.

The track is currently at No. 48 on the Official Singles Downloads chart and No. 53 on the Official Singles Sales list.

It’s the latest triumph for the Sunderland singer / songwriter who is waiting to see if he will make it to the next round of BGT after Simon Cowell praised his memorable performance.

Mickey performs as both Freddie Mercury and as himself with his own music and has just released his latest single called Take It Easy via Ripe Records.

The track is a reflection of Mickey’s journey from a council estate to aspiring musical stardom and serves as the first taste of his upcoming Man on a Mission EP, due later this year.

“Take It Easy is about creating a space where listeners can escape, feel confident, and embrace the moment,” says Mickey. “Life can be tough, but we can all find our way through it. My music is for anyone who needs a reminder that it’s okay to dream big, but it’s also okay to take a breath.”

Former Monkwearmouth School pupil Mickey Spence grew up listening to Freddie Mercury’s music and taught himself to sing in his operatic style.

His other great passion growing up was space and, aged 14, he nicknamed himself Mickey Callisto after a moon on Jupiter - and it stuck!

Mickey is now hoping his BGT performance will bring his own original music to a wider audience after he was approached to appear on the show by producers who spotted him on Tik Tok.

A proud member of the LGBT+ community, Mickey recently launched a new club night in his home city.

Called Homospace after one of Mickey’s early singles, it’s an inclusive LGBTQIA+ night held monthly on the last Friday of every month from 10pm at Independent in Holmeside.

*You can listen to Mickey’s new single on Spotify here.

*Home city audiences will next be able to see Mickey in Sunderland when he performs at Monument Festival in Herrington Country Park on July 19.