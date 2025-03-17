Ant and Dec watched the Carabao Cup in person on Sunday - and it’s fair to say they enjoyed their day!

Goals from local lad Dan Burn and Swedish striker Alexander Isak meant Newcastle United’s long wait for a trophy came to an end on Sunday evening as Eddie Howe’s squad won the Carabao Cup final over Liverpool.

Thousands of Newcastle United fans made their way to Wembley for the final while others flooded city centre bars, pubs and venues across Tyneside to watch the fixture.

Ant and Dec celebrate Newcastle United's win at the Carabao Cup Final. | Main: Getty. Inlay: Ant and Dec via Instagram

These included a few famililar faces with the likes of Sam Fender, Alan Shearer and Gabby Logan sharing their experiences at the final on social media.

And these famous faces included Ant and Dec.

The Geordie duo who made their names on Byker Grove were at Wembley Stadium for the final and watched the game from an exective box in the 90,000 capacity stadium.

Tearing up at full time as they took to Instagram stories, saying: “Well, we did it, get in there!”

“This is the best day of my life, well, aside from the wedding, and the kids, but it’s one of the best days of my life!” added Dec.

It is not yet known if Newcastle United will be able to celebrate with their fans following the win.

With the Carabao Cup Final coming directly before an international break, when selected players head away from the club’s setup to represent their nations, Howe and the players who are not heading to perform on the international stage are heading to a warm weather training camp in the Middle East.

