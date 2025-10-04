The 2025 Mercury Prize has announced the artists who will perform at this year’s Awards Show.

This year the award will be given to the winner at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

Each artist will perform one track from their shortlisted album. A live performance film will be shown to celebrate the ‘Albums of the Year’ from the other shortlisted artists.

This year, the Mercury Prize moves beyond London for the first time ever. The move to Newcastle, in partnership with Newcastle City Council and The North East Combined Authority.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We’ve brought the Mercury Prize to Newcastle to inspire a new generation of talent in our region. I’m over the moon that so many incredible artists will be coming here for the Prize. They are all such an inspiration to young musicians here.

"We've seen Sam Fender rise from our own music community and I want to make sure he's just one of many incredible local talents that succeed.

"To make that happen we’ve invited thousands of young people to join a fantastic line up of fringe events right across the North East. Maybe one of them will go on to be a future Mercury Prize shortlisted artist themselves.

“That’s all part of our programme to invest in helping people build careers and dream big in creative industries whether that’s music or much else besides.”

The 2025 Mercury Prize 12 ‘Albums of the Year’ Awards Show will be hosted by Lauren Laverne. Last remaining tickets are available here.

The full list of performers are as follows: