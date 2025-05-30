Vicky Pattison poses as iconic artwork as part of new campaign

Pattison with The Thinker from McCain’s new campaign | McCain’s

A new installation has been unveiled in London, launched by Vicky Pattison as part of an ongoing food campaign.

The reimagined version of The Thinker was places in London by food brand McCain’s for their promotional work behind their new new hot snack. The brand are asking the public to weigh in on the discussion of the new option is a chip or a crisp.

Launching the installation was TV personality and self-confessed overthinker Vicky Pattison, who brought her signature humour. Reflecting on the The Thinker's ultimate dilemma, Vicky said: “Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect with McCain Vibes. I took one bite and was like, ‘What is this chip/crisp thingy?!’

Pattison with The Thinker from McCain’s new campaign | McCain’s

“It’s crispy, it’s hot, it’s totally moreish and I was lost for words, which never happens. You’ve got to try them to get it - trust me, they’re a total snack game-changer.”

This year Pattison has announced her new podcast, which she hosts weekly alongside Angela Scanlon as well as her new role as Saturday afternoon host on the Heart Radio network. She took this role on in March, taking over from Mark Wright.

