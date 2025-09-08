PLenty of celebrities took on the Great North Run this year, but one of the fastest famous faces was a TV personality and boxer.

Tommy Fury, who first captured the public’s imagination during a series of Love Island, was one of the fastest celebrities who took on the Great North Run this year.

The 2025 edition of the half marathon, which stretches between Newcastle and South Shields, was a star studded affiar with reality TV stars, sportspeople and DJs mixing in with the masses along the roads of the North East.

North News & Pictures Ltd

Fury finished in a remarkably quick time of 1:34:35, putting him in 2,061st position out of the estimated 60,000 runners who took on the course.

In addition to this clip of Fury just after finishing the race, videos on social media show his final sprint finish -a staple of races featuring the star after a clip of him finishing a local 10k went viral earlier this year.

Taking to social media after the race he commented: “Yesterday was epic.

“Really surprised myself with this time. I was hoping for one hour 40 but ended up smashing that time!”

This comes after claims he pushed a fellow runner towards the end of the race in South Shields on Sunday following another viral video.