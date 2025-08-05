Charlie Hunnam is set for a new release over the coming months, and this is everything we know so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newcastle-born actor has starred in Sons of Anarchy and Game Of Thrones since his start on Byker Grove, and now the star is preparing for another release.

The North East local was announced to take a lead role in Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the Ed Brubaker book Criminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for his tough-guy roles in Sons of Anarchy and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Hunnam has the look and intensity to play a younger Ozzy. His rugged charm and on-screen presence could make for a compelling, high-energy portrayal. | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Started in 2006, the comic book series was originally published by Marvel and follows pickpocket Leo Patterson, who Hunnam is expected to play in the series.

The show will feature Emilia Clarke, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, alongside Richard Jenkins, Adria Arjona and more.

The show was officially picked up by Amazon for its Prime streaming service at the start of 2024 with the key cast members, including Hunnam, announced in May of the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming began on the west coast of the USA in June 2024 although it is not yet known when the show will be available for the public to watch.

ONe theory suggests the chance of an announcement towards the end of this summer, with the series expected to lead into a new graphic novel from the series creators, which is due for release in September 2025.