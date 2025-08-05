Criminal on Amazon Prime: What we know about Charlie Hunnam's newest series appearance as release date expected soon
The Newcastle-born actor has starred in Sons of Anarchy and Game Of Thrones since his start on Byker Grove, and now the star is preparing for another release.
The North East local was announced to take a lead role in Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the Ed Brubaker book Criminal.
Started in 2006, the comic book series was originally published by Marvel and follows pickpocket Leo Patterson, who Hunnam is expected to play in the series.
The show will feature Emilia Clarke, who also starred in Game Of Thrones, alongside Richard Jenkins, Adria Arjona and more.
The show was officially picked up by Amazon for its Prime streaming service at the start of 2024 with the key cast members, including Hunnam, announced in May of the same year.
Visit our newsletter page and sign up for free emails featuring the region’s news and sport highlights
Filming began on the west coast of the USA in June 2024 although it is not yet known when the show will be available for the public to watch.
ONe theory suggests the chance of an announcement towards the end of this summer, with the series expected to lead into a new graphic novel from the series creators, which is due for release in September 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.