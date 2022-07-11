15 photographs of Year 11 St Wilfrid's pupils enjoying the return of their prom night after Covid cancellations

The event took place on Thursday night (July 7) at the Ramside Hall Hotel with pupils delighted to see return of their rite of passage event as they look to move on to the next stages in their lives and education.

It was the first time the event had been held since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Acting headteacher Denise Ritchie said: “A lovely prom is a fitting end to mark what has been an unusual journey with many surprises and unexpected turns. Our fabulous Year 11 students have excelled and shown such resilience, learning from home, coping with new systems and routines and most recently preparing for their exams.

"They have done so with beaming smiles and an optimistic outlook. It has been a privilege to work alongside these exceptional young people and we wish each of them the very best. We are proud of who they have become and thankful to have played a part in their journey.”

