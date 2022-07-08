19 photographs of Hebburn Comprehensive School pupils arriving in style for their leavers prom night

Students dressed in prom dresses and three piece suits arrived in style in sports cars, limousines and even on a motorbike.

It was a welcome return for the much loved rite of passage after two years of Covid cancellations. The prom took place on Thursday evening (July 6) at the Beamish Hall Hotel.

Check out the 19 photographs of the students enjoying their last night together as a year group.

1. Arriving in style. Year 11 girls alongside the white limousine they arrived in.

2. All smiles Year 11 students were delighted to see the return of the end of school prom night.

3. All boys together Year 11 boys pose for the camera ahead of their last night together as a year group.

4. Limousines at the ready Many students hired limousines to transport them to the red carpet event.