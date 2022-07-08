Hebburn Comprehensive School pupils have been enjoying the return of their prom night after Covid cancellations.

19 photographs of Hebburn Comprehensive School pupils arriving in style for their leavers prom night

Year 11 pupils from Hebburn Comprehensive School have been celebrating the return of their leavers prom night in style.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 8th July 2022, 1:07 pm

Students dressed in prom dresses and three piece suits arrived in style in sports cars, limousines and even on a motorbike.

It was a welcome return for the much loved rite of passage after two years of Covid cancellations. The prom took place on Thursday evening (July 6) at the Beamish Hall Hotel.

Check out the 19 photographs of the students enjoying their last night together as a year group.

Undefined: readMore

1. Arriving in style.

Year 11 girls alongside the white limousine they arrived in.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. All smiles

Year 11 students were delighted to see the return of the end of school prom night.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. All boys together

Year 11 boys pose for the camera ahead of their last night together as a year group.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Limousines at the ready

Many students hired limousines to transport them to the red carpet event.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Students
Next Page
Page 1 of 5