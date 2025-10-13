45 schools benefit from rail safety resources supported by Lumo and Hull Trains

The UK’s leading open access rail operators, Lumo and Hull Trains, are celebrating supporting the delivery of vital rail safety resources to 45 schools across the UK over the past year.

In association with the Rail Safe Friendly Programme, the operators’ involvement has led to a social value impact of over £724,000, directly educating thousands of young people.

The programme is dedicated to spreading the vital message of rail safety among young people, educators and parents in schools across the UK. Lumo and Hull Trains have supported the important initiative for the past two years, with their support renewed for a third.

As part of the partnership, Lumo took over the Metrocentre’s ‘mini express train’ to highlight the issue of rail safety to families and children visiting the shopping centre during the school holidays in 2024. The project secured industry recognition at the recent Corporate Engagement Awards.

The schools involved in the programme with Lumo and Hull Trains have provided a range of positive feedback, noting that pupils were ‘very engaged from start to finish’ and remarking that ‘rail safety should be taught in all schools’.

Stuart Jones, Managing Director of First Rail Open Access, said: “Rail safety is an extremely important topic that matters to everyone. It is vital to educate pupils from a young age on the dangers of trespassing and the risk it poses to lives, as well as the unnecessary delays and cancellations it can cause.

“I’m very proud of the impact that our partnership with Rail Safe Friendly has had so far, with our teams from both Lumo and Hull Trains highly involved in this project, which has reached thousands of young people across the UK. We’re delighted to be continuing this partnership for a third year.”

David Hughes, Interim Head of Safety and Sustainability at Lumo and Hull Trains, led the project for the companies and said: “It’s been a real privilege to partner with the Rail Safe Friendly team to deliver information that will stay with these young people for the rest of their lives. Education about rail safety from an early age is incredibly important and we’re proud to be part of ensuring that’s happening in schools.”

Stuart Heaton, Managing Director of Learn Live and Rail Safe Friendly, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Lumo and Hull Trains and we are sincerely grateful for their ongoing support.

“We are thrilled that they have renewed their contract with Learn Live, reaffirming our shared commitment to protecting young people from the dangers of railway trespass. This renewal reflects the rail industry’s collective dedication to making safety education accessible to young people across the country.

‘’Thanks to the continued support of Lumo and Hull Trains, we have achieved outstanding results this year, reaching more young people than ever before with vital rail safety education. Their partnership enables us to continue delivering engaging, impactful content that helps prevent injuries and saves lives.

“We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished so far and look forward to building on this success together in the year ahead."