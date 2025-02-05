A game-changing global partnership: South Shields FC and CF Intercity International join forces with a new U.S-based initiative to transform football development and education opportunities

In a groundbreaking collaboration, South Shields FC, CF Intercity International Academy (Alicante, Spain) and a planned, new professional soccer initiative based in Orlando, Florida, USA are excited to unveil a hugely innovative partnership that could reshape the traditional model of player development pathways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new alliance bridges three progressive thinking clubs across England, Spain, and the United States, and will offer incredible new opportunities for professional players, fans, and student athletes worldwide.

South Shields Football Club is extremely proud to announce the launch of this exciting new initiative, aimed at creating innovative partnerships to enhance the club development both on and off the pitch. These partnerships will unlock new marketing and sponsorship activation opportunities, directly benefiting the club, its players, current sponsors, and of course our loyal fan base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also provide a pathway and platform for young, aspirational players from all over the world to enhance their ongoing development, as well as their opportunities in the professional game in a number of different high level leagues across the world.

Geoff Thompson, Chairman of South Shields Football Club

A groundbreaking initiative in Florida, USA will feature a world-class preparatory academy, envisioned by Matt Driver, former MLS coach and Sporting Director of SUPA (Sports Universities Preparatory Academy) and James Largotta managing partner at Sentegrity Advisors, a US-based sports advisory firm established in 2005.

This state-of-the-art facility will host hundreds of top 13-18 year old players, seamlessly combining academic excellence with elite professional training.The players not receiving professional contracts upon graduation at 18 will then have the opportunity to continue their development at South Shields FC International Academy or CF Intercity International Academy, allowing them to further develop on and off the field while keeping them on a professional level pathway.

“These partnerships are about building a stronger future for South Shields FC”, said Geoff Thompson, Chairman of SSFC. “We are creating opportunities for our players, elevating the experience for our fans, and establishing relationships with sponsors that will further fuel the club’s ambitions”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Picton, Sporting Director at SSFC said: “This incredible new partnership is the culmination of months of hard work and provides so many opportunities to all three parties involved. The sharing and alignment of ideas, facilities, networks, commercial partners etc. across the group will add enormous value to everyone involved.

South Shields Football Club Grounds

"For South Shields FC, it promotes us as a platform for young, high potential players who recognise that performing well on the field at this club could be the springboard for some unbelievable opportunities worldwide. This, along with various other revenue generating strategies, supported by the wider partnership, can reignite our long standing ambition for EFL status.”

Matt Driver, Sporting Director of SUPA also added: “This partnership represents a groundbreaking step in global football development. By combining world-class education, elite training, and a shared vision for nurturing talent, we are creating opportunities that will empower young players to excel both on and off the field. This is more than a collaboration, it's a commitment to shaping the future of the sport.”