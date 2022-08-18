A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY 2022: 17 great photos as students celebrate their A level results across South Tyneside
Sixth Form students have been celebrating their A-Level results across the borough today (Thursday, August 18).
Pupils across South Tyneside have made their teachers proud by achieving top A-level grades despite the disruption of the Covid pandemic.
Teaching staff say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who have achieved some “fantastic results”.
Take a look at these 17 pictures from Harton Academy, St Wilfrid’s RC College, Whitburn C of E Academy and St Joseph's Catholic Academy in Hebburn.
Page 1 of 5