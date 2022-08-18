News you can trust since 1849
Take a look at these photos of students collecting their A level results across South Tyneside.

Sixth Form students have been celebrating their A-Level results across the borough today (Thursday, August 18).

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 5:16 pm

Pupils across South Tyneside have made their teachers proud by achieving top A-level grades despite the disruption of the Covid pandemic.

Teaching staff say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who have achieved some “fantastic results”.

Take a look at these 17 pictures from Harton Academy, St Wilfrid’s RC College, Whitburn C of E Academy and St Joseph's Catholic Academy in Hebburn.

1. Good job!

Oliver Pallas was over the moon with his results at Whitburn C of E Academy.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Congratulations

Students at Wilfred's RC College were celebrating their results.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Brilliant

Whitburn C of E Academy student Lucy McKenna did fantastically well.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Nerves

Pupils collected results at Wilfred's RC College today.

Photo: Kevin Brady

South TynesideHarton Academy
