A-LEVEL RESULTS DAY 2022: St Wilfrid's RC College delighted as "inspirational" students achieve 'fantastic' grades

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college, in Temple Park Road, South Shields is celebrating A-Level success as students secure places for the next stage of their education, training and employment.

The average grade for the cohort at St Wilfrid’s is Grade B with 42.5% of grades at A*- A and 72.3% of grades at A*- B.

Headteacher Denise Ritchie says the the whole school community is “beaming” following the results.

A level results day at Wilfred's RC College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “St Wilfrid’s RC College is delighted to celebrate with our wonderful and inspirational Year 13 students who have received their A Level results today.

"The whole school community is beaming - we could not be prouder of the way that they have coped with the disruption to learning caused by the Covid pandemic; they have adapted their learning and demonstrated positivity, fortitude and resilience throughout.

"We are delighted to have a number of students who have secured top apprenticeships with national companies and others choosing to enter the world of work.

"The staff and governors at St Wilfrid’s wish their students the very best of luck with their chosen next steps - it has been a privilege to have worked with them and we sincerely hope they find fulfilment in the next stage of their career progression.”

Student Hannah Ebberson was 'over the moon' with her results.

Some of the school’s star students include Amanda Taylor who will be going to study Chemistry at Oxford University after attaining three A* grades; Hannah Ebberson achieved three A* grades and will be studying Biomedical Genetics at Newcastle University and Milla Withers who has also secured a place at Newcastle University to study Biochemistry after achieving three A*s.

Beverley Gonsalves has also been successful in gaining a place at Kings College London to study Medicine.

Hannah Ebberson said: “I was just in shock, I was awake all night thinking what if?! and then I looked at it and started shaking, I just had no words.

Hannah White is off to Leeds University following her fantastic results.

"I’m going to celebrate by sleeping!”

Ben Whitehead received an A* in Geography, A in Biology and B in Biology and is now set to study Pharmacology at Newcastle University.

He said: “I’m very happy, I was worried this morning that I wasn’t even going to get enough to get into uni and now I’m really happy.

“I found lockdown and working from home hard because I like to ask questions all the time so it was hard being online but I think the way they did the exams was good.”

Students celebrated at Wilfred's RC College.

Hannah White was also ‘over the moon’ with her results as she received two A*’s in Psychology and History and an A in Spanish.

She will study History and Spanish at University of Leeds.

She said: “My results are better than expected, I’m really excited to go off to university now. I’m going to celebrate by going out with my friends for some food and then some drinks and also celebrate with my family so it’ll be nice.”