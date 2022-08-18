Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at Harton Academy, on Lisle Road, South Shields have secured places at some of the country’s top academic sites with 40% receiving places at Russel Group Universities.

Out of a cohort of 154, 79% of students achieved three or more A-Levels at grade A*- C and 54% of students received grades A*-B.

Director of sixth form Richard Burroughs says he is “very proud” of students with many moving on to Higher Education to study subjects including Sports Science, Engineering, Law, Nursing, Accounting and Finance and Medieval Studies.

A level results at Harton Academy.

He said: "Harton Sixth is once again very proud of the student’s achievements in what has been an incredibly challenging few years for everyone. We recognise the hard work and commitment that the students and staff have put in and a large percentage of students are now moving on to their chosen progression pathway.

"It has been a pleasure seeing the students develop not just academically but into well-rounded young people who will undoubtedly make a positive contribution to society in the future.

"We believe the class of 2022 will have developed many additional skills and qualities through all the additional challenges they have faced and this will stand them in good stead in the future. It’s great to see students spreading their wings moving all over the UK from London all the way to Glasgow.”

Harton Academy student Brooke Clifton is celebrating her results.

Brooke Clifton was among one of the sixth form’s top achieving students after receiving A*’s in Physics and Further Maths.

She will study Mathematics at the University of Edinburgh.

Brooke said: “I’m feeling really happy, over the moon. I was so nervous this morning but I couldn’t be happier with the results.

"The parts during the height of the pandemic were much harder to learn but they tried to compromise with the way they did the exams so overall it was still OK.”

Students received their A level results at Harton Academy.

Scott Morrow is set to study Chemistry at University of Glasgow after achieving three A’s in History, Chemistry and Maths.

He said: “It’s excellent, really happy, I got more than I needed for my university. I’m hoping to into lab work or the pharmaceutical industry but whatever it is, I’m looking forward to it.”

Libby Cleugh is preparing to study at the University of Newcastle after receiving 3 A’s in Maths, Biology and Physics and a B in Chemistry.

She said: “I honestly did a lot better than I thought, I was so worried. I’ve decided to study physics because I wanted to go for something I enjoy and see where it takes me.

Asif Ahmed Chowdhury is 'over the moon' with his grades.

"I’m going to celebrate with a few drinks with my mates before everyone goes off to uni."

Student Asif Chowdhury plans to study further maths but did receive a place at the Imperial College of London after gaining three A*’s in Physics and Maths.

He said: “I’m feeling extremely happy, I worked really hard. I’m thinking of doing an extra year of further maths but I’m going to give it more thought because I wasn’t really expecting to get three A*’s.

"To celebrate I’m going to my favourite restaurant on Ocean Road.”

A level results at Harton Academy with Libby Cleugh.

A level results at Harton Academy students talking to Sir Ken Gibson (right)