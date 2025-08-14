A Level Results Day 2025 LIVE: News, results & clearing advice across Sunderland, South Tyneside & Newcastle

Today is the day students across the North East get their A Level, T Level and Level 3 VTQ (Vocational Related Qualification) results.

The long wait is finally over as many students across the county will discover if their hard work has paid off.

We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.

For those who don’t quite get what they hoped, don’t panic we have lots of advice on how to navigate clearing.

Follow our LIVE blog for all the latest results news.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 01:17 BST

Places to get FREE food to celebrate A-level results day

11 places where students can get free or discounted food and drink on results day

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/a-levels-free-food-drink-offers-5270840

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 01:22 BST

The best Sunderland schools and colleges to study A Levels

The best Sunderland schools and colleges based on A Level progress scores

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/the-best-sunderland-schools-and-colleges-based-on-a-level-progress-scores-5106337

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 01:25 BST

A-level results: a guide for when things don't go to plan

Here’s everything you need to know when navigating clearing or appealing

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/a-level-results-clearing-and-appeal-guide-for-when-things-dont-go-to-plan-5267334

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 01:29 BST

The North East's universities ranked in order of career outcomes

A Levels: The North East's universities ranked - with top subjects and career outcomes

https://www.sunderlandecho.com/education/a-levels-north-east-universities-ranked-end-of-exams-near-top-subjects-career-outcomes-5165103

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:38 BST

St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils get their results

St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils Leo Merritt, Timothy Xue, Hugo Haggerty, Adam McKenzie, and Ben Mulvaney get their results

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:41 BST

Head of St Aidan's and St Anthony's Catholic Sixth Form Mrs Ward's message to students

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:45 BSTUpdated 09:46 BST

St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils get their results

St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils Leo Merritt, Timothy Xue, Hugo Haggerty, Adam McKenzie, and Ben Mulvaney open their results on camera

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:49 BST

St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils talk about picking up their results

St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils Leo Merritt and Adam McKenzie on how they felt coming in to collect their results this morning.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:52 BSTUpdated 09:52 BST

Best 2025 student bundle deals to get freshers uni-ready in one click

Freshers 2025? Don’t forget the colander. These student-ready bundles cover everything you need to kit out your uni digs.

Heading off to university for the first time can be a whirlwind, and packing for it is a logistical nightmare - but, as ever, the internet has the answer with an array of bargain bundle deals that take the stress out of kitting out university dorms and flats.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:02 BST

Chatting to St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils about getting their results

St Aidan's and St Anthony's pupils Timothy Xue, Hugo Haggerty, and Ben Mulvaney get their results

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:05 BST

St Aidan's & St Anthony's students with their A Level results

Pupils Leanne Cabanting, Poppy Smith, and Erin Kesey, all 18, with their results.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:07 BST

Leanne Cabanting, Poppy Smith, and Erin Kesey talk about A Level results day

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:09 BST

Madison Bell with her A Levels

St Aidan's & St Anthony's student Madison Bell with her results

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:22 BST

St Aidan's & St Anthony's student Zhra Shaik with her results

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:30 BST

Sunderland College and Education Partnership North East Deputy Chief Executive Toni Rhodes

Sunderland College and Education Partnership North East Deputy Chief Executive Toni Rhodes on all things A Levels

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:32 BST

The best Sunderland schools and colleges based on A Level progress scores

The Department for Education has published its final A-level average grade scores and progress scores, used to assess academic performance at the city’s schools and sixth form colleges for the last academic year.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:36 BST

Siblings Lara and Harrison Miller-Snee - two of four quadruplets studying at Sunderland College

Siblings Lara and Harrison Miller-Snee - two of four quadruplets studying at Sunderland College - open their results

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:39 BST

VIDEO: Lara and Harrison Miller-Snee open their results

