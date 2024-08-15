A* success for Durham High School girls
More than 48 per cent of students at Durham High School, based in Durham City, achieved As and A*s across the board, with more A* success in their Extended Project Qualifications (EPQs). Overall, 82.6 per cent of A Level grades awarded at the school were A*- B.
Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said students at the all girls’ school had made her and the staff incredibly proud with their phenomenal results.
“They were the most dedicated and diligent year group and have worked so hard to achieve these amazing results,” she said.
“We’re proud of them, not just for their wonderful results, but for the Durham High spirit they’ve adopted, nurturing and supporting each other over the past few years. The individual, support from our expert staff has played a significant role in enabling the girls to thrive and reach these heights.”
