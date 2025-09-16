A South Shields school is celebrating a hugely improved Ofsted performance.

Staff, pupils and parents at Ashley Academy, on Temple Park Road, in South Shields, are rejoicing at an impressive recent Ofsted inspection.

The school was previously rated as ‘Inadequate’ following its last major inspection, back in 2021.

While Ofsted doesn’t give out definitive ratings for schools since September 2024, Ashley Academy has seen huge improvement in the five key areas.

Following its most recent inspection, Ashley Academy received:

Quality of education : Good.

: Good. Behaviour and attitudes : Outstanding.

: Outstanding. Personal development : Outstanding.

: Outstanding. Leadership and management : Outstanding.

: Outstanding. Early years provision: Outstanding.

Tony Irvine, the headteacher at Ashley Academy, has heaped praise on the entire school community for their efforts in helping to deliver the impressive result.

He said: “Obviously we are absolutely delighted, it is a huge success for the school and the entire community.

“Since we turned into an academy when WISE started to sponsor us in 2022, the school has been on a significant journey and we’ve just went from strength to strength.

“Ashley Academy is at the heart of its community so I want to thank all the staff, families, the academy trust and most of all, the children for making the transformation possible.

“It has been a huge transformation for the school and this is very much a shared success that the whole community can be proud of.”

Tony also told the Shields Gazette about the positive reaction from everyone connected with the school since the Ofsted result was revealed last week.

He added: “The staff were emotional, especially because a lot of the staff were here during the previous inspection so for them to still be here and want to drive the success is great.

“Everything that we do, we do for the children so parents have been very receptive to the good news - we’ve had a lot of emails to the school and comments on Facebook.

“It has been hugely positive and I just hope that this success continues to drive the school forward.”

At the time of writing, Ofsted hasn’t published its full report on Ashley Academy - you will be able to view it here when it goes live: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/149321.