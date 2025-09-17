All South Tyneside secondary schools ranked by the hardest to get into for 2025/26

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

With the first term of the school year underway, we’ve looked at how difficult South Tyneside’s secondary schools were to get into.

The 2025/26 school year has officially begun and whilst National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately, not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

The latest data from the Department of Education shows how hard it was to get a place at South Tyneside’s secondary schools.

Mortimer Community College, on Reading Road, in South Shields, appeared to be the hardest to get into, based on the number of times it was selected as a first preference against the number of first choice offers given out.

Take a look below at how South Tyneside’s secondary schools rank, based on how difficult they are to get a first place at.

1. Hardest South Tyneside secondary schools to get into

295 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 225 first choice offers were handed out, meaning it has a success rate of 76.27%.

2. Mortimer Community College, South Shields

207 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 159 first choice offers were handed out, meaning it has a success rate of 76.81%.

3. Jarrow School, Jarrow

304 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 265 first choice offers were handed out, meaning it has a success rate of 87.17%.

4. Harton Academy, South Shields

