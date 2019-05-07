Award for South Tyneside’s hi-tech education programme

Council bosses in South Tyneside are celebrating after their work to equip residents and schools with the skills needed for the tech sector have been recognised.

South Tyneside Council’s Skills Service was presented with an Education and Skills award at Sunderland Software City’s 10th year celebrations.

Judges commended the council’s approach to supporting residents and schools to develop their digital skills and creating a ‘pipeline of talent’ for a rapidly growing industry.

Coun John Anglin, lead member for regeneration and economy, said: “We’re delighted to have received this award, which recognises the significant investment we’ve made into ensuring our residents have access to a wide range of opportunities.

“By 2020 it is predicted that the North East will be home to more than 2,500 software companies, which will contribute £2.5 billion to the region’s economy.

“It’s crucial that our current and future workforce has the right skills to be able to unlock the full potential of these opportunities.”

The council entered a partnership with Sunderland Software City in 2016 to pilot the Go Re-Boot programme, which allowed young people not in education, employment or training to gain an insight into tech careers in the region.

The course included an introduction to coding, design and tech related exercises, as well as employability skills, CV writing and interview techniques.

Coun Anglin added: “Technology is all around us. That’s why we are committed to engaging with young people to create an understanding of the opportunities that the technology sector can bring and ensuring they are well equipped to build sustainable careers in a growth industry.”