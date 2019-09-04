We have been loving your back to school pictures.

Back to school: Picture special as South Tyneside children start new term

It's been an emotional couple of days across the borough as thousands of children across the South Tyneside area return to school after the summer break.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 10:20

And proud parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and friends were there to capture all of the action on camera! They are proud as punch, and they could not resist sharing some pictures with us! Here are some of the back to school photographs we have been sent so far – we will add as many as we can as they continue to come in.

1. Big smiles

Amelia, first day in Year 1, and Aston, first day in nursery at St Oswald's.

Photo: Toni Mcdougall

2. Thumbs up

Harvey Roberts, age 9.

Photo: Steph Roberts

3. My first day

Emily Booth celebrates her first day in reception at St Oswald's.

Photo: Clair Brannagan

4. Good luck Cody!

Cody, age 3, starts nursery.

Photo: Manda Leigh

